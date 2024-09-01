Hyderabad Bound Indigo Flight From Jabalpur Diverted To Nagpur Due To Bomb Threat
(MENAFN- Live Mint) IndiGo Flight 6E 7308 , traveling from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, was diverted to Nagpur following a bomb threat. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were immediately disembarked. Mandatory security checks were promptly conducted to ensure the safety of everyone on board.
-pairlines,IndiGo issued a press statement apologizing for any inconvenience caused and noted that passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments during the disruption. The airline expressed its commitment to passenger safety and thanked everyone for their understanding. Also Read | IndiGo to commence flights from Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 from September 2
"Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments," the statement added.
A police official said the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper, which was found in the bathroom of the aircraft. However, nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check by security agencies, the official added.
An airport official said the flight is expected to resume its journey at 2pm. Also Read | Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane turns back after engine failure minutes into flight on 31 August
A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport minutes after take-off on Friday night due to an engine failure, a senior official said.
Flight 6E573 from Kolkata to Bangalore, which became airborne at 10.36 pm on Friday, made an emergency landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport at 10.53 pm after failure of its left engine, he said.
However, no fire or spark was reported, the Airports Authority of India spokesperson said on Saturday.
The full emergency declared at 10.39 pm was withdrawn at 11.08 pm, he said the runways at NSCBI airport were handed over to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to make those available for the plane to land back safely, the spokesperson said.
“It was learnt that the left side engine of the aircraft failed after take-off as a result of which it had to come back to Kolkata,” he said.
Earlier in August, Air India flight 657 landed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport following a bomb threat, which was later found to be a hoax.(More to come)
