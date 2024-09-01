Kharkiv Suffers Another Russian Strike - Mayor
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops launched another airstrike on Kharkiv where local authorities are yet to assess the consequences of the latest attack.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"A strike on Kharkiv. Casualty and destruction reports are being verified," the brief statement reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Sunday morning, Russia's forces shelled the Kupiansk and Bohodukhiv districts in Kharkiv region, leaving five civilians injured.
