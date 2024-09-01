Samsung Electronics Announces SDC24, Marking a Decade of Open Innovation and Highlighting AI Innovation

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - Developers, partners and customers are invited to attend Developer 2024 in-person or virtually



Samsung Co., Ltd. today announced that it will host the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 (SDC24) at the San Jose McEnery Center in California on October 3.



As the tenth edition of SDC, the event will celebrate a decade of open innovation and collaboration with developers, partners and customers with a focus on how to make the most of today’s AI innovation.



Participants are encouraged to livestream the Samsung SDC24 keynote at 10:00 am PT on October 3. The presentation will highlight the latest cross-platform innovation opportunities including ways to leverage SmartThings, Galaxy AI, Knox and Tizen for next-generation solutions. This will explore how developers can harness AI capabilities to create game-changing new apps and services while leveraging Samsung’s trusted platforms.



JH Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, will open SDC24 with a keynote that celebrates Samsung’s vision of AI for All, which focuses on a more personalized and safe multi-device AI experience that encompasses mobile, TV and home appliances. He will also speak about Samsung’s principles for AI ethics, which is at the core of Samsung’s AI technology development. Other speakers include:

• Daehyun Kim, EVP, Head of Global AI Center, Samsung Research

• Sally Hyesoon Jeong, EVP, Head of Framework R&D , Mobile eXperience Business

• Moon-soo Kim, VP, Head of Application S/W R&D, Visual Display Business

• Alex Y Lee, EVP, Head of Visual eXperience PM, Visual Display Business

• Young Ah Lee, VP, Head of UX, Digital Appliances Business

• Ho-bum Kwon, VP, Head of Platform, Samsung Research

• Jaeyeon Jung, EVP, Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center

• Shin Baik, Head of Security Assurance, Device Platform Center, and more

Beyond the keynote address, SDC24 will feature breakout sessions open for attendees to collaborate and learn more about Samsung’s latest developer-focused platforms and services including SmartThings, Samsung Health, Tizen and more. Sessions will give participants opportunities to delve into its latest software developments and services, and they will also learn more about how to leverage Samsung’s AI solutions for new opportunities.



In addition, some sessions will be featured on the Open Stage, where attendees can get industry insights from experts and even meet up with a special guest speaker. Hands-on demos of the latest products and services will be available at Tech Square. At the Code Lab, developers can explore exciting new tools and software development kits (SDKs), as well as try out the latest Samsung Developers education platform, which covers a series of topics for participants to play, learn, and further develop their skills.



The keynote will be live-streamed through the Samsung YouTube and Samsung Developer sites at the time of the event.



