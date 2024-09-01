(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Russian Foreign reported that a Ukrainian attack in the Belgorod region resulted in five civilian deaths and 46 injuries. The ministry described the assault, which involved cluster munitions, as a "barbaric strike" and condemned it for causing significant civilian casualties, including seven children. One child is in serious condition after surgery, and two adults are being prepared for evacuation to Moscow for further treatment. The attack, allegedly executed using a Czech-made multiple rocket launcher, also inflicted damage on homes and other civilian infrastructure.



In response, the Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal investigation and pledged that those responsible will face severe legal consequences. The ministry denounced the attack as a "pre-planned and meticulously executed act of terrorism" by Kyiv. Additionally, Moscow criticized Western nations for allegedly ignoring such "gruesome atrocities" and supplying Ukraine with lethal weaponry. The ministry urged the international community and relevant organizations to condemn the attack and sever ties with the "Kyiv regime and its Western backers."



The statement emphasized Russia's resolve to persist with its military actions in Ukraine until it achieves its goals, including the "denazification and demilitarization" of the country. This announcement adds to the already heightened tensions and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides accusing each other of targeting civilians and breaching international laws.

