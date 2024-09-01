US consumer spending shows strong growth in July, indicating economic resilience

(MENAFN) Consumer spending in the United States exhibited a strong increase in July, reflecting the economy's resilience as it entered the third quarter of the year. According to data released by the Commerce Department on Friday, consumer spending— which represents over two-thirds of U.S. economic activity— climbed by 0.5 percent in July, following a 0.3 percent increase in June. This performance matched economists' forecasts and indicates that consumer spending has retained much of the momentum from the second quarter, which significantly contributed to a 3 percent annual growth rate in GDP. In comparison, the grew at a slower pace of 1.4 percent in the first quarter of the year.



Despite the robust consumer spending data, most economists anticipate that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current interest rates rather than implementing a substantial cut. This expectation is due to the economy's strength and persistent inflation rates that remain above the Fed's 2 percent target, even as price pressures show signs of easing. The personal consumption expenditures price index, a key measure of inflation, rose by 0.2 percent in July, after a 0.1 percent increase in June, aligning with economists' expectations. Over the past year, the index has risen by 2.5 percent, unchanged from the annual rate recorded in June.



MENAFN01092024000045015682ID1108623725