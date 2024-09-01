Guacamole Market Projected To Reach $1.5 Billion By 2031, Driven By Health-Conscious Consumers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global guacamole market, valued at $852.30 million in 2021, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching $1.5 billion by 2031.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Guacamole Market ," The guacamole market was valued at $852.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Guacamole has several health advantages and is a fantastic source of potassium, antioxidants, and healthy fats. As a result, the demand for guacamole is expected to rise dramatically as more people try to lead healthier lives by eating wholesome meals. Guacamole enhances heart health, prevents stroke, lessens liver damage, and fights inflammation. It also helps the brain and liver to operate better. It also helps to reduce deeper visceral belly fat and keeps a person full until their next meal by encouraging satiety. The regular, moderate use of it prevents bloating, moisturizes the skin, and delays aging. As a result, it is frequently used as a salad element and condiment in many different cuisines in the food and beverage (F&B) business.

Nevertheless, a prominent aspect that is projected to significantly raise revenue growth potential for the global guacamole market in the next years is a constant rise in demand for avocado-related items, particularly from markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, rapid changes in people's consumption and purchasing patterns is likely to boost the demand for cuisines and avocado-related food products, such as dips and spreads, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the guacamole market during the forecast period.

The guacamole market is segmented on the basis of end-user, packaging, distribution channel, and region. As per end-user, the market is classified into food processing industry, food service industry, and households. By packaging, the market is divided into glass bottles, plastic containers, and stand-up pouches. Depending on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into business-to-business, supermarket and hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online stores. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into the food service industry, food service industry, and households. The food service industry segment accounted for a major share in the guacamole market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for quick meals that need little energy and time to prepare is being driven by rapid urbanization and an increase in the working population. This is one of the main elements boosting the guacamole market demand. In addition, as a result of globalization, people are becoming more open to trying different cuisines and demanding for ready to eat food products, which are likely to increase the demand for guacamole-topped sandwiches, burritos, and salads. Thus, the above factors are likely to propel the growth of the guacamole market size through the food service industry segment.

By packaging, the market is divided into glass bottles, plastic containers, and stand-up pouches. The glass bottles segment accounted for a major share of the guacamole market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. As there is minimal to no risk to the health of the consumer and no chance that toxins may mix with the final product, glass bottle packaging is seen to be substantially safer. In addition, glass bottle packaging preserves the food or beverage.

According to guacamole market trends, by distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. The offline segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In the offline segment, supermarket & hypermarket dominates the guacamole market share in 2020 owing to the great demand for avocado fruits in retail.

In 2021, North America accounted for a 48.4% share of the guacamole market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The popularity of Mexican food outside of Mexico is helping the guacamole business expand. Major market participants are also all concentrated in North America, where domestic production of raw material is declining. As a result of the favorable trade relations between the two regions, Mexico has become a popular destination for guacamole manufacturers looking to either, buy raw ingredients or establish processing facilities. Thus, the above factors are likely to supplement the North America guacamole market growth during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the guacamole industry focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the guacamole market industry, include Avoking, Calavo Growers, Inc., Casa Sanchez SF, Hormel Foods Corporation, Sabra Dipping Co., LLC, Salud Foodgroup Europe b.v, Snowcrest, Westfalia Fruit Ltd, Woolworths Group ltd, and Landec Corporation.

