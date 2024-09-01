Ooredoo Qatar, Seashore Host Inspiring Workshop On Recycling For Greener Future

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading provider, in partnership with Seashore Group, recently hosted an informative and inspiring "Recycling for Greener Future" at their headquarters. The event was designed to engage both employees and their families in sustainable practices, fostering a deeper understanding of environmental stewardship and inspiring a commitment to greener living.

The workshop featured interactive sessions where participants not only learned about recycling but also explored innovative ways to repurpose everyday items, turning waste into useful resources. With many employees and children in attendance, the workshop provided a hands-on experience in recycling and sustainability. The event also served as a platform for discussing broader environmental challenges, encouraging participants to think critically about the global impact of local actions. The participants were introduced to various recycling techniques and the importance of reducing waste, emphasising the impact of individual actions on the environment.

Rwdah Ahmed Al-Subaiey, Senior Director of Enterprise PMO, Process & Sustainability at Ooredoo Qatar, emphasised the importance of sustainable practices in guiding the company's efforts,“At Ooredoo, sustainability is more than a goal, it's an essential principle that's guiding our operations today and shaping our wider vision for the future in Qatar. As more companies adjust their practices and environmental footprint, we believe that incorporating sustainability is both a long-term commitment to our communities, as well as an incentive to drive innovation and come up with novel solutions that will leave a positive legacy and create a greener world for future generations.”

Salem Al Mohannadi, CEO of Seashore Group, stated, "Our partnership with Ooredoo in organizing this workshop represents an important step towards enhancing environmental awareness and promoting a culture of recycling and sustainability in our community. We believe that every individual has a vital role to play in protecting the environment, and through this event, we aim to inspire everyone, whether they are employees or their families, to adopt sustainable environmental practices in their daily lives. This collaboration with Ooredoo in this initiative reflects our shared commitment to working towards a more sustainable future that aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and contributes to building a more conscious and responsible society towards its environment."

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director of PR, Sponsorship at Ooredoo Qatar, highlighted the significance of the event in promoting sustainability within the community, stating, "This workshop is part of our ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of sustainability at Ooredoo Qatar. By engaging our employees and their families in these practices, we aim to inspire a collective effort towards environmental stewardship, which is crucial for the well-being of our planet and future generations. We are proud to partner with Seashore Group in this important initiative, which aligns with our broader sustainability goals under Qatar National Vision 2030".

The event marks another milestone in Ooredoo's continuous efforts to integrate sustainability into its corporate culture, demonstrating the company's leadership in promoting green practices both internally and within the wider community. Participants left the workshop with a renewed commitment to adopting more sustainable habits in their daily lives, furthering Ooredoo's mission to contribute positively to Qatar's environmental objectives.