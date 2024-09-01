Situation Challenging In Enemy's Main Axis Of Advance, But They Suffer Significant Losses Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that the situation in the enemy's main axis of advance is difficult, but they are suffering significant losses.

The AFU CinC posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

"In the enemy's main axis of advance, the situation is challenging. But all necessary decisions at all levels are taken without delay. Despite the fact that the enemy has an advantage in weapons and manpower, they suffer significant losses thanks to our warriors. The fight for Ukraine continues," Syrskyi said.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, 199 combat clashes were reported on the battlefield on August 31, with Russian invaders being the most active in the Pokrovsk sector.