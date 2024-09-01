Situation Challenging In Enemy's Main Axis Of Advance, But They Suffer Significant Losses Cinc Syrskyi
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that the situation in the enemy's main axis of advance is difficult, but they are suffering significant losses.
The AFU CinC posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"In the enemy's main axis of advance, the situation is challenging. But all necessary decisions at all levels are taken without delay. Despite the fact that the enemy has an advantage in weapons and manpower, they suffer significant losses thanks to our warriors. The fight for Ukraine continues," Syrskyi said.
Read also: CinC Syrskyi
on Kursk operation
: AFU took control
of 5 square kilometers
in one day
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, 199 combat clashes were reported on the battlefield on August 31, with Russian invaders being the most active in the Pokrovsk sector.
MENAFN01092024000193011044ID1108623641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.