Russia Not Giving Green Corridors For Civilians From Sudzha Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia does not give its citizens an opportunity to leave combat area in Kursk region, in particular, Sudzha.

Vadym Mysnyk, spokesperson for the Siversk Operational Grouping of reported this on national television.

"We communicate a lot with the locals. We even show them photo exhibitions of destroyed Ukrainian cities, we show films about the crimes committed by the Russians at the start of the war. They have different opinions. But mostly they don't understand. They say that they want peace, that it is beyond politics, they want it all stop and want to be given a corridor – an opportunity to leave the combat area, which Russia does not provide. And they don't understand why the enemy launches glide bombs and drones at places where there are no military personnel – their towns and villages. They have recently destroyed Sudzha ice arena with a glide bomb, and the day before yesterday – a boarding school, a fairly modern building; there are a lot of such examples," he said.

Vadym Mysnyk noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are trying to create proper conditions for normal living of people in the Russian territory under Ukraine's control. However, according to him, most of the residents of Sudzha spend nights in basements, because Russian shellings have intensified in recent days.

not to go toinin

The spokesperson added that the humanitarian situation is difficult, as Russia is shelling its own towns and villages, even though locals stay there. He emphasized that Ukraine complies with international humanitarian law and provides local civilians with food, medicines and medical assistance. Also, according to him, supply of technical and drinking water has been organized.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, about 200 civilians remain in Sudzha, Kursk region, as the Russians are destroying the city with glide bombs.