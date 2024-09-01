Russia Pushes On Key Ukraine City While Kyiv's Kursk Incursion Slows
Akbar Novruz
Russia has made sweeping advances in recent days that threaten
to outweigh the gains made by Ukraine in its cross-border attack
into the Kursk region, Azernews reports citing
BBC.
Russian forces are just a few kilometres from the Ukrainian city
of Pokrovsk, a crucial logistics hub used by the Ukrainian
military.
Home to a key railway station and major roads, Pokrovsk is an
essential supply and reinforcement point for Ukraine's troops on
the eastern front line.
Critics in Kyiv fear that the country's military has made a
serious miscalculation.
By sending troops into Kursk instead of reinforcing the eastern
frontline, the military has left Pokrovsk and other important
Ukrainian towns exposed, these critics say. On a visit to the front
line, Ukraine's armed forces chief Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi said
Russia was throwing“everything that can move” into its
assault.
“The situation is extremely difficult,” Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelensky conceded on Wednesday.
“If we lose Pokrovsk,” military expert Mykhaylo Zhyrokhov
warned,“the entire front line will crumble."
