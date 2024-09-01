Voter Turnout Recorded As 9.92% In Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections By 10.00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first official update on the parliamentary has been released, Azernews reports citing AZERTAG.

Farid Orujov, Chief of the Seckiler Information Center of the Central Election Commission Secretariat, reported that 9.92% of voters (636,842) had cast their ballots as of 10:00 AM.

The elections are being held across 125 constituencies in Azerbaijan, with polling stations opening at 8 AM and set to close at 7 PM. A total of 990 candidates are vying for 125 seats in the Milli Majlis, Azerbaijan's parliament.

Azerbaijan has a total of 6,421,960 registered voters, and 6,478 polling stations have been set up nationwide, including 54 in the territories liberated from occupation.