Voter Turnout Recorded As 9.92% In Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections By 10.00 AM
The first official update on the parliamentary elections has
been released, Azernews reports citing
AZERTAG.
Farid Orujov, Chief of the Seckiler Information Center of the
Central Election Commission Secretariat, reported that 9.92% of
voters (636,842) had cast their ballots as of 10:00 AM.
The elections are being held across 125 constituencies in
Azerbaijan, with polling stations opening at 8 AM and set to close
at 7 PM. A total of 990 candidates are vying for 125 seats in the
Milli Majlis, Azerbaijan's parliament.
Azerbaijan has a total of 6,421,960 registered voters, and 6,478
polling stations have been set up nationwide, including 54 in the
territories liberated from occupation.
