Kuwait PM Congratulates Slovakia On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini on his country's national day.(end)
sam
