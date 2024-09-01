Kuwait Amir Congratulates Slovakia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the president a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Slovakia. (end) sam

