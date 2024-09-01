عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Slovakia On Nat'l Day

9/1/2024 5:13:33 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent, Sunday, a congratulatory cable to President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini on his country's national day.
His Highness wished the president a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Slovakia. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

