Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Slovakia On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA)
KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent, Sunday, a congratulatory cable to President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini on his country's national day.
His Highness wished the president a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Slovakia. (end)
sam
