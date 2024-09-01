Kuwait Amir Congratulates Uzbekistan On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on occasion of the national day.
His Highness the Amir wished the President good health and the people of Uzbekistan further progress and prosperity. (end)
