Specialist: Kuwait Diabetes Ctr Uses Various Means To Stem Diabetes Complications

KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA)

KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Dasman Institute is a leading national establishment devoted to avert and control diabetes through diverse means.

The institute conducts scientific researches, works out innovative programs, provides comprehensive education for improving life of the patients and stem spread of the in the country, said Dr. Fawaz Al-Zaid, Senior Scientist and Head of Bioenergetic and Neurometabolism, in a statement to KUNA.

Dr. Al-Zaid, recently designated as a member by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) - which consists of 10 members from various countries, revealed that work was underway to look into how immunity issues lead to type-2 diabetes.

These researches, including laboratory imaging and genetic sequencing are intended to fathom the relationship between immunodeficiency and diabetes, he said, indicating aspiration to adopt new treatment methods to stem infections and side-effects of the disease second type, such as cardiac and liver illnesses.

Other studies in the process look into impact of stress, anxiety, depression on the response to treatment of tyoe-1 diabetes, Dr. Al-Zaid said.

Turning to his EASD membership, Dr. Al-Zaid said he was honored with this title in admiration of the significant contributions he had given in the diabetes researches at the global level. "This membership gives me a unique opportunity to contribute to recommendations in the realm of diabetics' care and the researches at the international level.

"I look forward to contribute to the association tasks at the international level, representing Kuwait and the Gulf region in this sector."

He revealed that the EASD had formed an international board to broaden its task in the diabetes researches, deepen cooperation at the international level and establish bonds with all stakeholders at the national and regional levels.

Dr. Al-Zaid said that his election is an evidence of the institute commitments to boost researches to find new treatments for diabetes. The doctor added that he would seek to enhance the communications with the relevant regional and international organizations.

The senior scientist said that he has been focusing on interaction between immunity and metabolism in the advanced stage where the disease affects adipose tissues, the liver and the nervous system.

Dr. Al-Zaid is holder of an HDR from the Royal College of Physicians, London, and a member of several European medical associations. (end)

