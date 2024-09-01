Media: Shooting In Al-Khalil Kills 2 Israeli Occupation Officers, 1 Solider

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Israeli media confirmed the killing of two Israeli occupation officers and an occupation soldier in a shooting operation that took place Sunday morning near the city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the southern West Bank.

A shooting near the Tarqumiya checkpoint, west of Al-Khalil, resulted in the injury of two Israeli occupation police officers and a soldier, who were later pronounced dead, Hebrew newspaper Haaretz.

The attackers fired from a vehicle at an Israeli car, then abandoned their vehicle and escaped, prompting several occupation forces, supported by helicopters, to conduct a manhunt, the reports stated.

The attackers demonstrated a high level of skill in using weapons and bypassing military measures, a military source told Israeli Army Radio, claiming they could be part of an organized cell linked to the military wing of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, or a combination of both.

Occupation army sources noted that the operation took place near a military tower on a closed road, indicating a new type of military operation in the West Bank with highly trained attackers.

This incident follows two operations last Friday near the settlements of Gush Etzion and Karmei Tzur, built on lands in the southern West Bank, which led to four settlers being injured and the attackers being killed.

Last night, the occupation army reported the death of a soldier and the injury of two others during an ongoing military operation in Jenin in the northern West Bank, and also announced the discovery of six bodies in the Gaza Strip belonging to Israeli detainees previously held by Palestinian resistance groups. (end)

