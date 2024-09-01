ICCIMA works to enhance participation of Iranian food companies in international exhibitions

(MENAFN) Rashid Azizpour, Deputy Head of the Food Industries Committee at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has announced that the chamber is actively working to enhance the participation of Iranian food companies in international exhibitions. During a committee meeting held on Saturday, Azizpour outlined the chamber's efforts to ensure robust representation of Iranian firms in key global events. The goal is to showcase Iran's strengths in the food sector and to provide opportunities for local companies to engage with the latest industry trends and innovations.



Azizpour highlighted that preparations are underway for Iranian food companies to participate in two major international exhibitions: Gulfood in Dubai and Foodex 2024 in India. These events are pivotal for presenting Iran's capabilities and exploring advancements in the global food industry. By participating in these exhibitions, Iranian companies aim to broaden their market reach, learn about contemporary practices, and integrate global changes into their operations.



The Foodex 2024 exhibition in India is set to take place in late September, offering Iranian companies a platform to network with industry professionals and showcase their products on an international stage. Following that, the Gulfood exhibition in Dubai will be held in late February 2025, providing another significant opportunity for Iranian firms to display their innovations and build business relationships. Both events are crucial for enhancing Iran’s presence in the global food market and fostering international trade connections.



ICCIMA's initiative to facilitate participation in these exhibitions underscores its commitment to supporting the growth and global integration of Iranian food companies. By leveraging these international platforms, Iranian businesses are expected to gain valuable exposure, engage with potential partners, and stay abreast of the latest developments in the food sector. This proactive approach aims to boost the competitiveness of Iranian food products in the global marketplace.

