Blue Diamond Artisan Strategies Announces the 2024 U.S. & China Investment & Business Strategies Forum in Dubai

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – Blue Diamond Artisan Strategies (BDAS LLC) is set to host the "U.S. & China & Business Strategies in the Middle East Forum" on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the W Dubai - The Palm. This event aims to provide key insights into the complexities of U.S. and Chinese investments in the Middle East against the backdrop of the upcoming U.S. elections.



Organized by industry veterans Mr. David J. Carlson and Mr. Brian B. Su, the forum will explore the intricate dynamics of competition and collaboration between the U.S. and Greater China — encompassing Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao — in this volatile region. The event is designed to offer actionable insights through discussions on geopolitical and business developments, sector-specific strategies for technology, energy, and infrastructure, and navigating regulatory and risk environments.



BDAS LLC, a U.S. veteran-owned consulting firm with a notable track record in international business, especially within the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, offers more than just a series of lectures. The forum will facilitate real conversations with industry experts and provide networking opportunities with leaders, investors, and potential partners. This engaging platform is ideal for professionals seeking to expand their understanding and influence in Middle Eastern markets.



Participants are encouraged to register early as space is limited. Details for registration are available at The forum is open to the general public; registration is required.



This forum represents a critical opportunity for stakeholders in the international business and investment community to gain a competitive edge and engage directly with the future of U.S. and Chinese economic strategies in the Middle East.





