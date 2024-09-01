Family Development Foundation celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Abu Dhabi, August 30, 2024: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) organised an event under the theme ‘We Share for Tomorrow’ to commemorate Emirati Women’s Day, recognising and appreciating the invaluable contributions of Emirati women towards community development and advancing the UAE’s growth.



The event, which was held at the Abu Dhabi Centre of the Family Development Foundation, witnessed the presence of H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation; H.E. Abdulrahman Al Blooshi, Director of Strategic Planning & Institutional Development Department at Family Development Foundation; and H.E. Saeed Al Ghafli, Director of Support Services Department at FDF. In addition, H.E. Mariam Al Mazrouei, Director of Community Service Department at FDF and Wafa Mohammed Al Ali, Acting Director of the Family Development Department at FDF, also attended the event. Various officials, experts, department heads, staff from the FDF, several businesswomen, as well as representatives from strategic partners and sponsors were also present at the event.



During the celebration, the Foundation highlighted the key role Emirati women play in shaping the future of the UAE and their unwavering commitment to progress and stability. By honouring Emirati women’s achievements, FDF aims at inspiring future generations of women to continue making significant contributions to the society. In addition to honouring Emirati women’s contributions, the event further shed light on the vital role of the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in paving the way for women empowerment and ensuring a brighter future for Emirati women. With his visionary leadership and the continued guidance, Emirati women have achieved remarkable successes. This sends a strong message to the world, emphasising Emirati women’s unwavering commitment, which is deeply rooted in their love for their country and loyalty towards its leadership.



H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi said: “It is our honour to host this event and we believe that it is significant to celebrate the important role of Emirati women in our community and their immense contributions to the progress and development of the UAE. This event reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s strategy to empower women. With the unlimited support of our wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Emirati women have achieved significant milestones and remarkable feats. His Highness’s unwavering commitment stems from his belief in the crucial role of Emirati women in our country’s growth as well as nurturing future leaders.”



H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi emphasised the significance of August 28 as it ccelebrates the achievements of women, who are the architects of the country’s progress. H.E. added that this day is a testament to their achievements, as well as the the unwavering support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chairwoman of Motherhood and Childhood Supreme Council, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. H.E. Al Rumaithi said: “Her Highness strongly advocates for the empowerment of Emirati women, recognising their integral role in the UAE’s journey towards achieving sustainable and inclusive development across various sectors.”



She added that this celebration reflects the significant role of Emirati women as influential members of the society capable of making effective contributions. H.E. stated: “It is a testament to the exceptional achievements of Emirati women across various domains, highlighting the significance of their inspiring accomplishments since the time of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His Highness’s rich and distinctive legacy has enabled Emirati women to become pioneers and exemplary role models, both regionally and globally.”



On this special occasion, Her Excellency extended her sincere appreciation and deepest gratitude to H. H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation’, for her steadfast support and dedication towards women empowerment, demonstrating exceptional success and global leadership. H.E. Al Rumaithi asserted that Her Highness’s efforts and contributions to enhancing employment opportunities for women as well as ensuring their full participation across all areas have been immense, adding that Her Highness has championed the national strategy for women’s empowerment and leadership. In addition, Her Excellency stated that Her Highness has significantly raised the country’s global standing, enabling the achievement of the highest levels of recognition and success across diverse sectors.



H.E. further went on to laud the efforts and valuable contributions of the female FDF employees, whose dedication, strong sense of responsibility, innovation, leadership and passion have been instrumental in the organisation’s success as well as the nation as a whole. “They make substantial contributions to strengthening family stability, fostering social cohesion and supporting the Foundation’s endeavours to promote growth, development, and sustainability in the country. Notably, Emirati women make up 83 per cent of the Foundation’s workforce, with 67 per cent holding executive administration positions and 74 per cent serving in supervisory administration,” H.E. added.



Concluding her remarks, H.E. extended her gratitude to the participants, the inspiring female entrepreneurs, and FDF staff members for their presence in the Foundation’s Emirati Women’s Day celebration.



Furthermore, H.E. paid tribute to several women and FDF female employees, praising the exceptional contributions made by those responsible for organising the two accompanying exhibitions and creating a joyful ambiance that added to the significance of this occasion.





