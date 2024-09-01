CHIVAL GLOBAL SOCIAL PARTICIPATES IN THE 2024 UAE RESTAURANT MONTH IN COLLABORATION WITH MORE CRAVINGS AND MARRIOTT BONVOY

(MENAFN- Brazenmena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 2024: Chival Global Social is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 UAE Restaurant Month, in collaboration with More Cravings and Marriott Bonvoy. From 1st to 30th September, Chival Global Social will offer a specially curated set menu for both lunch and dinner (starting 12:00pm until 11:30pm), priced at AED 145 per person or redeem using 8,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for this dining experience.



Guests can indulge in a selection of one starter and one main course, or one main course and one dessert, featuring dishes such as:



Starters:

• Shrimps with avocado, pineapple, cucumber and chili

• Bittersweet salad with endive, beets, goat cheese and blood orange

• Yellow Lentil Soup with cumin yogurt and caramelised onion



Main Courses:

• Rigatoni Napolitano with tomato, olive and rosemary oil

• Lamb Rump with herb crust, broccolini and potato cream

• Corn-fed Chicken Breast with fregola and crispy veal speck



Desserts:

• Chocolate Terrine with hazelnut praline and caramel ice cream

• Poached Pears with vanilla ice cream, sablé and chocolate brittle







