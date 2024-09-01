‘RIVAAH BY TANISHQ’ PARTNERS WITH ‘ANUPAMA’ TO REDEFINE MODERN INDIAN BRIDE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) August 2024: Rivaah by Tanishq, India's leading wedding jewellery destination from the house of TATA, partnered with the prominent Indian television show Anupama, starring Rupali Ganguly to launch a heartwarming campaign film. The celebrates the modern Indian bride who charts her own narrative, encapsulating the essence of Rivaah by Tanishq and Anupama- the show.



Marking a new milestone, Tanishq is launching its first-ever long format multilingual film on Television, representing India’s diversity and adding to the brand’s legacy of compelling and expansive storytelling. This multi-starrer film features actors from various regions such as Nayanthara and Mimi Chakraborty, further emphasizing Tanishq's deep connection and resonance with diverse audiences from across states in India. The essence of the film “For Marriages Crafted by You” celebrates not just the warmth and relationships shared by the bride and her family but also shines a spotlight on the bride's agency in navigating her wedding journey. In true Tanishq style, the storytelling remains charming, endearing, and filled with emotion, continuing the brand’s legacy of crafting heart-warming narratives with a modern, progressive take on traditional values and this time in the wedding context.



As one of India's most-watched and emotionally resonant TV shows, Anupama has gained popularity among millions of viewers by portraying a strong, resilient, and independent woman. Through Anupama, Rupali Ganguly reflects the essence of a modern woman, balancing tradition with contemporary values, qualities that align perfectly with Tanishq’s vision for the modern bride. Much like Anupama's journey, which connects deeply with Indian audiences, Tanishq's vision for the Rivaah wedding Jewellery mirrors the evolving role of women in contemporary marriages.



As an initiative from Tanishq, a brand renowned for upholding women's individuality, this campaign aligns perfectly with its vision. Rivaah by Tanishq is designed for the modern Indian bride, offering exquisite bridal jewellery that blends timeless traditions with contemporary aesthetics. The film aligns seamlessly with Tanishq’s partnership with Anupama. It goes beyond showcasing bridal jewellery; it emphasizes the bride as the central figure in her wedding story, where her individuality shines throughout her journey. The partnership brings together the fascination and cultural resonance of Anupama with Tanishq’s commitment to empowering today’s brides, further solidifying the brand’s dedication to celebrating individuality and equal partnerships in marriage.







MENAFN01092024005232011781ID1108623441