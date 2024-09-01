Production Commences for BGauss RUV350, their Latest Electric Two-Wheeler.

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 30th August 2024 – BGauss, a pioneer in electric mobility, today announced the start of production for its latest electric two-wheeler, the RUV350 at its manufacturing facility at Chakan, Maharashtra. This development marks a key step forward in BGauss's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable mobility solutions to the market.

“We are delighted to begin production of the RUV350,” stated Hemant Kabra, Founder and Managing Director of BGauss. “This model embodies our core values of innovation and sustainability. We are confident that the RUV350 will set a new standard in the electric two-wheeler segment and play a pivotal role in advancing cleaner, more efficient urban transportation.”

The RUV350 is engineered to provide an enhanced riding experience, featuring advanced technology and robust performance capabilities. The commencement of production reflects BGauss's dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety, ensuring the product meets the rigorous demands and expectations of today's discerning consumers.

The RUV350 boasts impressive specifications, including a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that delivers an ARAI Approved extended range of up to 145 kilometers on a single charge, and a powerful In-wheel hyperdrive electric motor that provides smooth acceleration and a top speed of 75 km/h. With its advanced features, robust design, and superior performance, the RUV350 sets a new standard in the electric two-wheeler market.



Developed and manufactured in India, the RUV350 is tailored specifically to meet the needs of Indian riders. It is equipped with unique features such as 16-inch alloy wheels along with storage space for helmet, charger and other essentials, making it the only two-wheeler in India to offer such convenience alongside larger wheels. The RUV350's robust metal body ensures enhanced durability, safety, and improved ride quality, while the high-performance InWheel Hyper Drive Motor delivers efficient and reliable power for smooth acceleration. A standout feature of the RUV350 is its exceptional gradeability, allowing it to effortlessly navigate steep inclines and varied terrains, ensuring a stable and dependable ride whether in hilly urban environments or on flat city roads.

In addition to its technical specifications, the RUV350 is designed with unique features that set it apart in the market. These include a digital TFT cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, integrated navigation, and a remote diagnostics system that enhances the convenience and safety of the rider. The digital display provides real-time information such as call notifications and turn-by-turn navigation and supports features like cruise control, hill hold, reverse mode, fall sense, side and main stand sensors, and vacation mode. Additionally, the display offers live vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, 'God mode' (vehicle immobilization), a dual theme, photometric adaptive display for day and night modes, document storage, speed, battery status, and range, ensuring riders have all necessary information readily available. These features make the RUV350 a standout choice in the electric two-wheeler market.



BGauss has established a strong 120+ dealership network across the country, ensuring that customers have easy access to sales, service, and support. With a focus on providing a seamless ownership experience, BGauss dealers are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and trained professionals to assist customers with their every need, from test rides to after-sales service.

The BGauss RUV 350 has also set a new national record by becoming the first electric two-wheeler to reach Umling La, the world’s highest motorable road. This remarkable feat was accomplished during a challenging journey that began in Leh and culminated at the summit, showcasing the RUV 350’s resilience and advanced engineering. Despite the harsh conditions, including near-freezing temperatures, the RUV 350 performed flawlessly, demonstrating its capability and reliability. The BGauss RUV350 is available for purchase at all 120 BGauss dealerships. Competitively priced from Rs. 1,09,999/- (ex-showroom), the vehicle offers various financing options to make it accessible to a wide range of customers.





