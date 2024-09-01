Montra Electric, Born EV brand from Murugappa Group set to launch electric small commercial vehicles (SCV)

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 30 August 2024: Montra Electric, the EV brand of 124 years legacy Murugappa Group plans to launch their e-SCV in the coming months,. The launch of the e-SCV will signify the group's entry into the electric small commercial vehicle space. Once launched, the vehicle is expected to bring about a significant change in India's mid-mile and last-mile mobility sectors, thanks to its distinctive design, strong performance, and durable build quality. The development of the Montra Electric SCV has been a result of extensive research and testing at the state-of-the-art Ponneri plant. It has also taken into account market gaps and customer feedback to ensure that it becomes the preferred choice for customers.

TIVOLT Electric Vehicles, a subsidiary of TI Clean Mobility (TICMPL) is dedicated to transform urban transportation in India by focusing on the Electric Small Commercial and Light Commercial Vehicle segment. With a core vision of revolutionizing urban mobility, TIVOLT aims to deliver innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that prioritize customer profitability while addressing the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient vehicles. The venture is committed to playing a pivotal role in reshaping the transportation landscape, driving economic growth, and minimizing environmental impact. Through its focus on electric small commercial vehicles, TIVOLT's approach underscores the importance of not only achieving business success but also contributing to the well-being of communities and the environment.



Mr. Saju Nair, Chief Executive Officer, TIVOLT said, "TIVOLT represents our dedication to eco-friendly mobility, ushering in a new era of growth and innovation. As the electric vehicle industry enters an exciting phase globally and in India, we have invested our best efforts in developing this product, eagerly looking forward to its launch. At Montra Electric, we are committed to delivering practical and sustainable solutions that benefit our customers and our business. With the TIVOLT e-SCV, we aim to make a significant environmental impact, contributing to the global push for carbon neutrality. The electric SCV segment is set for remarkable growth, playing a crucial role in India’s journey towards net-zero emissions by 2070. As industry pioneers and a proud Indian company, we are honored to support the government’s vision for a sustainable future."

TIVOLT's commitment to transforming the small commercial vehicle sector goes beyond mere product development; it represents a paradigm shift towards sustainable and customer-centric transportation solutions. By leveraging advanced technology and market insights, TIVOLT endeavors to set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry, driving forward the evolution of small commercial vehicles in India. Through relentless innovation and a relentless dedication to customer satisfaction, TIVOLT is poised to revolutionize the way small commercial vehicles are perceived, utilized, and experienced in the Indian market.







