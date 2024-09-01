On National Sports Day, Bank of Baroda launches “Sab Mein Hai Khiladi” Campaign

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 29, 2024: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, is undertaking various sports, fitness and environmental activities such as walkathons, group sports competitions and tree plantation drives across the country to promote a healthier, more active, and environmentally conscious community. Bank today also launched the “Sab Mein Hai Khiladi” campaign to recognise and celebrate the athletic and sportsmanship spirit that resides within every employee of the Bank. India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29 every year, commemorating the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.



The Sab Mein Hai Khiladi campaign features three of India's well-known athletes and Bank of Baroda’s endorsers: badminton legend PV Sindhu, cricket star Shafali Verma and rising tennis player Sumit Nagal. These three sporting stars took centre stage together with Bank of Baroda’s own athletes. The Bank currently has 50 employees who are sportspersons and who are an integral part of the campaign. As a part of the campaign, the Bank organised several sporting activities for employees such as table tennis, basketball, cycling, arm wrestling etc with employees earning points. The campaign also included a fitness challenge and a sports-themed trivia contest with the top winners getting an exclusive meet-and-greet session with their sporting idols as well as some exciting prizes.



Shri Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “On National Sports Day, we wish to share the message that the spirit of a ‘khiladi’ resides in all of us. In addition to helping us stay both physically and mentally fit and active, sports teaches us many lessons – it teaches us the importance of hard work, perseverance, integrity, teamwork and sportsmanship. Values that are important both on and off the field. This National Sports Day, Bank of Baroda is rekindling the champion within us all.”





