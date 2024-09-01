Kerala: Things To Know Before Visiting Kannur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur, located on the Malabar Coast of Kerala, is a treasure trove of South Indian charm. If you're considering experiencing the magic of this captivating destination, here are some essential tips.

Kannur takes pride in its rich heritage and living traditions, seamlessly blending history with natural beauty.

Kannur holds immense renown as an artistically vibrant and multicultural city.

Theyyam is one such traditional dance form that involves elaborate costumes and mythological storytelling.

This coastal city, inhabited since ancient times, beckons history enthusiasts with attractions like the St. Angelo Fort, a Portuguese masterpiece.

Kannur's beaches are famous for their pristine beauty, providing a peaceful retreat from city life. Payyambalam Beach and Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach are especially popular.

Parassinikadavu Muthappan Temple is a renowned temple in Kannur. Lord Muthappan, a deity who transcends caste and religious boundaries, awaits devotees here.

Kannur's cuisine is diverse, with highlights like Malabar Biryani, fish curries, and traditional snacks such as jackfruit and banana chips.

Weaving and pottery are integral aspects of Kannur's thriving handicraft industry.

Kannur stands out for its intricate designs, passed down through generations of handloom weaving experts.

Kalaripayattu, a 3000-year-old martial art and combat style that originated in Kerala. The Vadakkan Pattukal (Northern Ballads) about the Chekavars from Malabar are famous.

Kannur has a tropical climate, with monsoons from June to September and winter from October to February. The cooler months are perfect for outdoor activities and sightseeing.