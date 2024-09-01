Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Bump Into This Crazy Raj Kapoor Fan In Georgia

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Neil Bhatt, who is currently in Georgia for the shoot of the show 'Megha Barsenge' has recently bumped into a localite, who is a die-hard fan of one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema-- Raj Kapoor.

Neil is accompanied by his wife and Aishwarya Sharma.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Aishwarya, who has 2.3 million followers shared a of a senior woman who expressed her love for Raj Kapoor.

We can hear Neil saying, "We are actors from India".

On hearing this, the lady gets excited and starts singing, "Mera Joota Hai Japani.. love you Raj Kapoor.."

The video ends with Neil happily posing with the lady for the lenses.

The post is captioned as: "Indiaaaa Indiaaaaa".

The song 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' is sung by Mukesh, and is from the 1955 comedy drama 'Shree 420', directed and produced by Raj Kapoor. The film stars Raj, Nargis, and Nadira.

In another video, we can see Aishwarya giving a glimpse of themselves from Narikala, which is a fortress in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Neil has also shared a video on his Instagram Stories, and shared a peek into the shooting mode. He wrote in the caption: "Shoot mode on #meghabarsenge".

In the show, Neil plays an IAS officer named Arjun Talwar.

The show revolves around the topic of bride abandonment. Caught in the throes of a treachery, Megha (Neha Rana), a newlywed bride, abandoned by her NRI dulha Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) is challenged with weathering the deceit and restoring her family's reputation.

Produced by Parin Multimedia, 'Megha Barsenge' airs on Colors.

On the personal front, Aishwarya and Neil had met on the sets of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. The couple got married on November 30, 2021 in Ujjain.

Aishwarya started her acting career in 2015 with an episodic appearance in 'Code Red'. She has appeared in TV shows like 'Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan', 'Suryaputra Karn', 'Janbaaz Sindbad', 'Baal Krishna', 'Laal Ishq'.

She also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', and 'Bigg Boss 17'.

On the other hand, Neil has been a part of shows like 'Arslaan', 'Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi', 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Ramayan', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop', and 'Bigg Boss 17'.