Kyrgyz Parliamentarian Says Elections Held At Fairly High Level

9/1/2024 3:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Parliamentary elections are held at a fairly high level. All parties are active here.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Arslanbek Maliyev, a member of the Kyrgyz Parliament, said these words.

He noted that all possible conditions have been created for voters to vote comfortably.

"All citizens of the republic can vote freely. There are no obstacles for them," Maliyev added.

AzerNews

