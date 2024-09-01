عربي


Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Enemy Anti-Aircraft Artillery System In Kharkiv Region

9/1/2024 2:16:37 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Vovchansk sector, soldiers from the Hart Brigade of the State Border Guard Service destroyed an enemy anti-aircraft artillery system with ammunition using an FPV drone.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine wrote this on its website and published a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

“The reconnaissance and strike group of the Scorpion UAV unit from the Hart Brigade discovered and destroyed the invaders' anti-aircraft artillery system. The system was hit at a firing position in a forest belt,” the report says.

According to the State Border Guard Service, a precise FPV drone strike burned down a Russian ZU-23-2 and ammunition.

Read also: Russian army loses 1,350 more soldiers in Ukraine in past day

As reported by Ukrinform, Luhansk border guards employed heavy bombers and quadcopters to bomb a dozen Russian fortifications, resulting in the elimination of four invaders and injuries to two others.

Photo: State Border Guard Service

