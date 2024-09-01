Parliamentary Elections In Shusha, Lachin Kick Off With Voters' Enthusiasm

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Extraordinary Parliamentary in Azerbaijan start with the enthusiasm of voters in polling station No. 46, established in Shusha city of Shusha-Aghdam-Khojavand electoral district No. 124.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Shusha observed the start of in the polling station No. 46 in the building of secondary school No. 1 of the city. At 7:50 a.m., the polling station was opened with the presence of observers, and ballot boxes were locked, and at 8:00 a.m. voting was announced.

Voters who go to the polling station in the morning exercise their constitutional rights and vote for the candidates they want. Both voters working in Shusha and residents of Shusha who have moved to their homeland take an active part in voting.

As regards the elections in liberated Lachin there are 6 polling stations for voters to vote in connection with the early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Residents of Lachin went to the stations in high spirits starting from the morning hours.

There are 110 polling stations in District No. 121. Of these, 6 polling stations are located in Lachin, which was liberated from occupation. Polling station No. 105 and 106 are located in the city center of Lachin, polling station No. 107 in the village of Zerti, polling station No. 108 in the village of Zabukh, polling station No. 109 in the village of Gorchu, and newly created polling station No. 110 in the village of Sus.