Parliamentary Elections In Shusha, Lachin Kick Off With Voters' Enthusiasm
Extraordinary Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan start with
the enthusiasm of voters in polling station No. 46, established in
Shusha city of Shusha-Aghdam-Khojavand electoral district No.
124.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Shusha
observed the start of voting in the polling station No. 46 in the
building of secondary school No. 1 of the city. At 7:50 a.m., the
polling station was opened with the presence of observers, and
ballot boxes were locked, and at 8:00 a.m. voting was
announced.
Voters who go to the polling station in the morning exercise
their constitutional rights and vote for the candidates they want.
Both voters working in Shusha and residents of Shusha who have
moved to their homeland take an active part in voting.
As regards the elections in liberated Lachin there are 6 polling
stations for voters to vote in connection with the early elections
to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Residents of
Lachin went to the stations in high spirits starting from the
morning hours.
There are 110 polling stations in District No. 121. Of these, 6
polling stations are located in Lachin, which was liberated from
occupation. Polling station No. 105 and 106 are located in the city
center of Lachin, polling station No. 107 in the village of Zerti,
polling station No. 108 in the village of Zabukh, polling station
No. 109 in the village of Gorchu, and newly created polling station
No. 110 in the village of Sus.
