عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Central Election Commission: No One Can Violate Rights Of Voters

Central Election Commission: No One Can Violate Rights Of Voters


9/1/2024 2:16:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, has announced that the commission will provide regular updates on the voting process and voter turnout during the country's snap parliamentary elections, Azernews reports citing Trend.

According to Panahov, the CEC will release information five times throughout the day at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 7:00 PM.

Speaking at a press conference, Panahov emphasized that the protection of voters' rights is paramount, stating that no one is permitted to take actions that could infringe upon these rights.

MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108623318


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search