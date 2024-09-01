Central Election Commission: No One Can Violate Rights Of Voters
The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, has announced that the commission will
provide regular updates on the voting process and voter turnout
during the country's snap parliamentary elections,
Azernews reports citing Trend.
According to Panahov, the CEC will release information five
times throughout the day at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM,
and 7:00 PM.
Speaking at a press conference, Panahov emphasized that the
protection of voters' rights is paramount, stating that no one is
permitted to take actions that could infringe upon these
rights.
