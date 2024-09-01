Central Election Commission: No One Can Violate Rights Of Voters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, has announced that the commission will provide regular updates on the process and voter turnout during the country's snap parliamentary elections, Azernews reports citing Trend.

According to Panahov, the CEC will release information five times throughout the day at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 7:00 PM.

Speaking at a press conference, Panahov emphasized that the protection of voters' rights is paramount, stating that no one is permitted to take actions that could infringe upon these rights.