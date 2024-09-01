Assam Govt Regularises Nearly 24,000 Contractual Teachers

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 1 (IANS) The Assam has regularised the jobs of around 24,000 contractual teachers who have been working in primary in the state, officials said.

The education department held a special recruitment drive to regularise the jobs of contractual teachers.

A senior official said on Sunday:“The education department published an advertisement of the special recruitment drive on August 5. The contractual teachers were given two options-to stay in the same post or join a regular position but with a reduced pay structure. There are 35,000 teachers working in contractual posts in primary schools. Around them, 23,956 expressed their desire to join the regular teacher's position. Rest will continue in their existing positions.”

The contractual teachers had earlier protested against this special recruitment initiative. They demanded full pay protection while joining regular positions. However, the state government was insistent on giving them fresh appointment letters that would amount to a reduced salary every month.

Assam's education minister Ranoj Pegu said:“According to the government's rule and procedure, if the job of a contractual employee is regularised, he must join a new post and it would be considered as a fresh appointment. Hence, we cannot consider his or her previous pay scale while fixing the new salary structure for the concerned person.”

He also mentioned that that is why the education department gave two choices before the teachers. If they wish to stay in the contractual posts, they can do so. The contractual teachers can also continue their jobs till they attain 60 years of age and their existing salary will remain in force.

The contractual teachers withdrew their protest and joined the special recruitment drive. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also held dialogues with the contractual teachers on pay protection and other aspects of regularisation.

The majority of teachers have expressed their desire to be regularised. The appointment letters will be distributed on Monday.