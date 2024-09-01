Indian Economy Grew 90% In 10 Yrs: PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- While people in most countries that went to this year voted for a change, Indians preferred continuity, stability and economic growth, Prime Narendra Modi said on Saturday, asserting that a new neo-middle class is driving the country's progress.

Addressing the ET World Leaders Forum, Modi said the country is writing a unique success story, and the impact of its reforms is visible in the economy's performance.

He said the world's prosperity lies in India's prosperity, adding that his wanted more companies to become global brands and the country to become a leader in every sector.

Addressing investors, he promised facilitation, reforms, a stable policy regime and high growth, and asked them, in turn, to promise innovation, performance, positive disruption and high-quality products.

World economy grew by 35%, India's grew by 90% in the past 10 years, he said.

He described the unfolding third decade of this century as an era of the country's“lift-off” which will benefit everyone.“Today's India is a land of opportunity,” he added.

“India today is the biggest land of opportunities in the world. We respect wealth creators,” Modi said, asserting that it abides by the mantra of innovation, inclusion and international cooperation.

Amid the opposition's frequent swipes at his government over its reduced majority in the recent elections, he asserted that his dispensation has begun its third term with more determined intentions and is full of hope and confidence like the country's citizens.

“In less than 100 days of third term of our government, we have taken big decisions for poor, women, youth and farmers,” he said.

Modi said his government is working to make the country a global health and wellness centre, noting that it has added one lakh more medical seats in the last 10 years against the 60,000 that existed before. Over 75,000 more seats will be added in the next five years, he said.

He also highlighted efforts to boost India's tourism profile and make it a global food basket. It is his resolve to ensure a 'Made-in-India' product on every dining table across the world, he added.

On India hosting G20, the PM said,“We raised our voice for global south'

“During the G20 presidency, we helped to strengthen our African friends,” said PM Modi, adding that India's presidency was marked by efforts to strengthen the position and capacity of African nations within the global framework.

“We know...even you (the business community) want to participate. We want Indian companies to become global brands. We have India to become a leader in every sector. We promise to facilitate...you promise to innovate...,” the PM said.

He said,“we are preparing the nation for the future challenges”

Today's world is dynamic, there was government's plan is dynamic. We are taking all necessary steps accordingly. We are making

decision

based on the future and not the past. We are preparing the nation for future challenges, says PM Modi.

For the government, infrastructure is a medium for ease of living, he said, adding that his government

introduced the Vande Bharat train that facilitates both comfort and speed.

Modi added that in past 10 years, 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty.

“These people not only came out of poverty but they also established a neo middle class. The speed and scale of this is historic. This has never happened in any democratic society. This happened because we changed our approach towards the poor, said the PM.

Indian voters after 60 years gave hat-trick mandate to any government, says PM Modi

“The aspirational youth & women voted for continuity, political stability and economic growth.”