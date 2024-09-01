Devastating Rains Kill 8 In Andhra Pradesh; CM Chandrababu Naidu Leads Emergency Measures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As many as eight people lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (August 31) as heavy rains triggered landslides and other incidents, including five fatalities in Vijayawada alone. Chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each victim, according to officials.

Since Saturday morning, CM Naidu has been closely monitoring the situation, overseeing relief efforts in the areas hardest hit by the torrential downpour. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader cancelled all scheduled programs and commitments for the day, focusing entirely on coordinating the state's response to the crisis.

It is reportedly said that CM Naidu has been in constant communication with key officials, including ministers, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs), and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the situation on the ground.

In response to the massive damage caused by the flood-like conditions, CM Naidu directed the immediate release of Rs 3 crore to each affected district to expedite relief measures and facilitate the evacuation of residents from high-risk areas.

With more heavy rain forecast for Sunday, the Chief Minister urged officials to remain vigilant and prepared for any eventuality. He stressed the importance of proactive measures to prevent damage rather than simply responding to it after the fact.

CM Naidu advised officials to implement best practices learned from the response to Cyclone Hudhud and to study the systems used during that disaster to develop an effective plan for managing the current situation.

In light of the severe weather, CM Naidu appealed to residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, as heavy rains are expected to continue.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a new low-pressure area has formed in the Northwest Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a deep depression. This weather system is expected to bring additional rainfall to several areas in Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next 24 hours.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain, with light to moderate rain affecting most of the state on Saturday and Sunday. The IMD also warned that wind speeds will likely intensify, and sea conditions will be rough. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.