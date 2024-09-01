Taiwan Unveils New Action Strategy

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, (Taiwan Today) – Premier Cho Jung-tai unveiled a new blueprint titled“Action 101 Strategy” at a news marking the 101st day of the cabinet's inauguration on August 28 in Taipei City, pledging to realize president Lai Ching-te's vision to advance innovation and prosperity, justice and sustainability, as well as democracy and peace in Taiwan.

The strategy emphasized people's well-being and national development equally, Cho said, adding that it included eight policy goals. One highlight is to reduce household burdens, he said, noting that the 2025 social welfare budget will be raised to NT$831 billion (US$26 billion), and that the finance will be used in areas such as increased childcare subsidies.

The government is expanding medical investment to create a healthy Taiwan, including establishing a new drug fund for cancer treatment and extending a mental health support initiative for adults aged 15-45. An equal and diverse society is also important, Cho said, adding that a draft bill to establish the National Language Research and Development Center has already been approved by the Executive Yuan (EY).

“To create a secure and resilient Taiwan, the government has allocated NT$7.3 billion to next year's budget to combat fraud and is committed to working with international partners to crack down on cross-border crime,” premier Cho, continued. “To expand Taiwan's economy, the EY set up an economic development committee earlier this year and proposed initiatives, including one to elevate personnel competitiveness,” the premier added.

Premier Cho welcomed global high-tech and semiconductor leaders to increase investment in Taiwan, and that the government will continue to assist traditional, micro-small- and medium-sized enterprises while promoting the five trusted industry sectors. Among other policy goals, the premier said the government will persist in work to achieve net-zero emissions in 2050 while reinforcing local infrastructure and providing typhoon relief.

“Taiwan's soft power is also of paramount importance,” premier Cho noted, adding that the establishment of a department of physical education and sports development is in the pipeline and the 2025 budget for culture will top NT$30.393 billion.

Premier Cho emphasized that the cabinet will implement transparent governance in the form of public participation in draft policy discussions via open platforms, and the EY will expand its youth advisory group as well as setting up chief sustainability officers for governmental authorities and called for cooperation between the executive and legislative branches of government as a model of democratic politics.

