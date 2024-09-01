عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ban On Export Of Gasoline From Russia Extended Until End Of Year

Ban On Export Of Gasoline From Russia Extended Until End Of Year


9/1/2024 1:08:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The ban on the export of gasoline from Russia has been extended from September until the end of 2024.

This decision was taken by the Russian government in order to maintain a stable situation in the fuel market during the period of ongoing seasonal demand and planned repair works at oil refineries.

This ban does not apply to supplies under intergovernmental agreements, fuel exported by citizens for personal use, and international humanitarian aid.

MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108623257


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search