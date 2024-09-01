Ban On Export Of Gasoline From Russia Extended Until End Of Year
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The ban on the export of gasoline from Russia has been extended
from September until the end of 2024.
This decision was taken by the Russian government in order to
maintain a stable situation in the fuel market during the period of
ongoing seasonal demand and planned repair works at oil
refineries.
This ban does not apply to supplies under intergovernmental
agreements, fuel exported by citizens for personal use, and
international humanitarian aid.
MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108623257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.