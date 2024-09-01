Russians Attack Kharkiv With Grom-E1 Missile, Injury Toll Rises To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of August 31, Russia struck the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with a Grom-E1 missile from a Su-34 from the territory of Russia's Belgorod region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Suspilne Kharkiv with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Spartak Borysenko.

“The missile hit the roadway next to a multi-story residential building. The windows of the building were destroyed. Damage was caused to cars, industrial buildings, and administrative premises,” he said.

According to Borysenko, the enemy has previously fired a Grom-E1 missile at Kharkiv. Its warhead weighs 315 kilograms and has a range of 120 kilometers.

“This missile is more powerful and precise than the FAB-500,” the prosecutor's office representative added.

As a result of this Russian strike, three people are currently known to have suffered an acute stress reaction.

Earlier, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said that a Russian attack on Kharkiv injured two girls and damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the Slobidskyi district.