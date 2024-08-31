King, In Call With German Chancellor, Urges End To Israeli Attacks In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah, in a phone call received from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, called for stopping Israeli in the West and reaching comprehensive calm, in order to prevent a regional expansion of the conflict.

His Majesty warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians, and violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King reiterated the need to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the important role of Germany and the European Union in working towards de-escalation.

His Majesty reaffirmed that Jordan will not allow for a regional war to unfold on its land, nor accept any actions that threaten its stability, the statement said.

The King also noted the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

MENAFN31082024000028011005ID1108623083