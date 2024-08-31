Gov't Lowers Gasoline, Diesel Prices For September

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The government's pricing committee on Saturday decided to lower the prices of unleaded 90 and 95-octane for September.

The price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will be sold at JD0.885, down from August's JD0.92.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will be JD1.125 in September, compared with JD1.16 in August, according to an statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



The price of one litre of diesel will be priced at JD0.695 instead of

August's JD0.715.

The price of will remain unchanged in September and will continue to be sold at JD0.620 per litre. The price of gas cylinders will remain at JD7 as usual, according to the committee's decision.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, such as shipping and taxes.

The committee said that it referred to international oil prices to set the prices for September.

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission on Saturday also decided to maintain the“differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for September at zero fils per kilowatt-hour, according to a commission statement cited by Petra.