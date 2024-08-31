QREC To Participate In Salon Du Cheval

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) will participate in the Salon du Cheval to be held in Morocco from September 30 to October 6 with a large international participation.

The 15th edition of the Salon will be held under the patronage of King Mohamed VI of Morocco. QREC's participation in the salon this year comes at the invitation of the Morocco side and QREC accepted the invitation and included it under the framework of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

The city of El Jadida has been hosting the activities of the Salon since 2008. QREC was the platinum sponsor of the salon for the first time in 2018, which contributed to the value of the salon, emphasised the depth of strategic relations between Qatar and Morocco in various fields and increased the co-operation between QREC and the Association du Salon du Cheval, which organises this event annually.

QREC is keen to participate in the Salon du Cheval every year, especially as the salon is considered one of the distinguished events in Morocco. QREC will participate in the Salon through an official delegation that will be present in the QREC's pavilion at the International Village in El Jadida. Preparations are currently underway to equip the pavilion and provide all the requirements to promote Qatar's equestrian sport.

Through the pavilion, QREC promotes its events, including the purebred Arabian horse shows and horse races at the Al Rayyan and Al Uqdah racecourses, as well as the major international racing events, which QREC sponsors annually, including the Qatar Goodwood Festival in the UK and the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in France.

While the latter will coincide with the timing of the Salon du Cheval this year, QREC will be present in both events.

Every year, QREC's pavilion receives large numbers of guests and visitors attending the Salon.

The Qatari pavilion provides the opportunity to learn about Qatar's commitment to Arabian horses and role in the development of Arabian horse breeds in the world, as well as to learn about the horse racing programme each season and the most prominent victories of Qatari-owned horses at the world's top racecourses.

The Salon du Cheval comprises several events, including the Grand Prix of the King Mohamed VI of jumping, the International Arabian Horse show (A) and the Grand Prix of King Mohamed VI of Tbourida.

The latter attracts huge public interest and its contests are held daily throughout the Salon.

This year's edition of the Salon will be held under the theme“Horse Farming in Morocco: Innovation and Challenge”. During the Salon's activities, all professions related to horses will be represented, modern and traditional saddle making, modern farriery,“Tbourida” rifle making, and veterinary medicine laboratories.

The Salon du Cheval d'El Jadida celebrates the equestrian heritage in its cultural, historical and scientific dimensions through the display of paintings, artworks and manuscripts, as well as through cultural and scientific lectures.

According to the figures officially announced by the Association du Salon du Cheval of Morocco, last year's edition of the Salon, in which QREC participated, saw the participation of 40 countries represented by 100 exhibitors.

The events were attended over seven days by 160,000 local and international visitors with 700 riders and 1,000 horses completing in various contests.

