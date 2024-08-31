Tampa Bay Lightning 2024-2025 Season Overview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Tampa Bay Lightning's 2024-2025 season shines with standout performances, strategic plays, and a relentless push towards success

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- While the Tampa Bay Lightning made it to the Eastern semi-finals in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, it's a new era for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions entering the 2024-25 NHL season. The departure of the beloved longtime captain Steven Stamkos, who inked a five-year deal to join the Nashville Predators, signals the start to a new era for the Bolts. Both the assurance and uncertainty of this new cycle transcend hockey, however, and reflect a timeless human feeling of not knowing what's to come and embarking on a different journey. In this shift, Tampa Bay has acquired several new players. The team is counting on speedy forward Jake Guentzel, acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins via a sign-and-trade deal, to improve the team's 5-on-5 performance (where each team's best 10 skaters are on the ice), which was struggled with for a great portion of last season.

Key Roster Changes and Expectations

The defence got better through the offseason, with the return of Ryan McDonagh and, more importantly, the addition of Guentzel, who will be the key piece in the offence. The Lightning's defence could use an upgrade on the blue line with the departure of Mikhail Sergachev who was traded, but Victor Hedman, who signed a four-year extension, remains the centrepiece of the defence. If management decides to use that new alignment on the defence, it could end up being the Hedman-Sergachev pairing for years to come. The team plays its home games at Amalie Arena , FL.

Goaltending Concerns

Besides those teams, another big question for the Lightning this season is their goaltending. After Andrei Vasilevskiy, last year's Vezina finalist, underwent back surgery, his season was often inconsistent. It seems likely that Vasilevskiy will rebound, but who backs him up is a question mark. Jonas Johansson is the likely No 2, but Johansson's track record in the NHL has been spotty, which could be another spot of weakness for Tampa Bay.

Overall Outlook

The Lightning are in a retooling phase, and despite a core of talented players, integrating those new players and maintaining their chemistry – especially in net – will be critical. The team wants to compete and return to the playoffs, but the competition in the Eastern Conference is fierce, and whether they make it will depend on how well these new pieces work together in the coming season.

In short, while the Lightning are considerably less formidable than before, they still have the potential for a playoff push, assuming that their top performers do their individual part - and that the new talent also fits together.

