Top News On August 31: Gujarat Floods, Paris Paralympics, Revision Of Assembly Election Dates And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Election Commission modified the Assembly election schedule on Saturday as a flood-like situation prevailed in Gujarat and India won several medals at the Paris Paralympics. Outrage over #MeToo allegations from the Kerala continued while Bangladesh broached the possibility of an extradition request for ousted former PM Hasina.

EC changes election dates

The Election Commission has deferred the Haryana assembly poll date from October 1 to October 5 in light of a centuries-old festival within the Bishnoi community. The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls will now be held on October 8 instead of October 4.



The poll body said the decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a 300-400-year-old practice in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar.

Gujarat floods and Cyclone Asna

A flood-like situation prevailed across large swathes of Gujarat on Saturday as Cyclone Asna moved across the Arabian Sea. The Army, NDRF and SDRF remain involved in rescue and relief operations with thousands shifted to relief camps after being trapped by the rising water levels.

“Kachchh has received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours...Gujarat has received 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 50 percent more than normal...Saurashtra and Kachchh regions have also recorded more than normal rainfall...Light to moderate rains are expected for Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar today,” IMD scientist Ramashray Yadav had forecast earlier today.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the deep depression is likely to move away from the Indian Coast during the next 24 hours - heading West-Northwest over the Northeast Arabian sea.

India at Paris Paralympics 2024

India continued its medal-winning streak at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday with para-shooter Rubina Francis securing a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final . Preeti Pal clinched a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m run event - the first Indian woman to win a medal in track at the Paralympics. Meanwhile Indian archer Sarita Kumari put up a commanding show to storm into the quarterfinals of the compound women's open category.

India has secured five medals at the Paris Paralympic Games thus far - including a gold for shooting. Reigning Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara struck gold for a second consecutive year in the women's 10m air rifle final.

Kerala film industry's #MeToo wave

The Malayalam film industry was left reeling under an onslaught of #MeToo allegations this week following an explosive report. The 235-page report by the Justice Hema committee flagged allegations of sexual abuse by male actors and claimed the Malayalam film industry was essentially being controlled by 10-15 male producers, directors, and actors. Several women actors have also come forward in the wake of the report - leading to FIRs against actor-politician Mukesh, Sidhique, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, and director Ranjith. The Hema Committee report also spurred calls for a similar investigation into the Telugu film industry .

