RG Kar Case: Bengal Govt Trying To Save Accused, Says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday claimed that the West Bengal was still trying to obstruct the Kolkata woman doctor rape and murder case enquiry and save the accused.

"The state government tried to create confusion among the public and destroy the evidence...The state government is still trying to obstruct the enquiry and save the accused. The state is not coordinating with CBI... Every work that is being done by the state government, be it the principal, be it the DC, be it the CP or from the Chief to all other leaders, these people want to dilute it deliberately," Ghosh told ANI.

| Kolkata rape case: Police didn't call it suicide, says top cop

"Even before this 48,000 such cases of crime have happened during Mamata Banerjee's rule, none of them has been solved," Ghosh added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the inaugural event of the 2-day National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam, reiterated that many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women.

"Today, atrocities against women, safety of children... are serious concerns of society. Many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women, but we need to make it more active. The faster the decisions are taken in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will get," PM Modi said.

| Mamata Banerjee clarifies 'if Bengal burns' remark, 'did not threaten doctors'

The brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor has sparked a wave of protests in West Bengal and other parts of the country.

Doctors have been holding protests in different states demanding justice for the victim. Doctors have been demonstrating in various states, demanding justice for the victim and enhanced security laws for healthcare professionals.

The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation from the local police following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, at the hospital, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

| IMA again demands central law on violence against doctors, hospitals

The incident has triggered a war of words between the BJP, with the latter demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee .

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.