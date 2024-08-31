PM Modi Promised 'High Growth' In Return Of Promise 'High Quality' From Industry Leaders 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday promised“high growth” to the leaders, if they promise high quality in return. For making Indian brands global, PM Modi said he promises reform if the leaders promise to perform.

PM Modi was speaking at the ET Global Leaders Forum.



I promise high growth, you must promise high quality. For making Indian brands global, I promise reform and you must promise to perform, PM Modi said to industrialists.

The Prime Minister said the government is devising policies“as per needs of future” and is preparing country for days to come. “We are deliberating on modernising physical infrastructure, expanding social infrastructure and bringing forth new reforms,” said PM Modi.



PM Modi also said that the Centre aims to create 5 million tonne green hydrogen capacity by 2030.

“We have a big ambition to make India global food basket; we want every dining table in world to have at least one Indian food product,” he said. He also said the government is working on a long-term vision of making India a global manufacturing hub .

In less than 100 days of third term of our government, we have taken big decisions for poor, women, youth and farmers , said PM Modi.

People voting for change in most elections worldwide, but our people have voted for a hat-trick for first time in 60 years, he added. India's neo middle class is proving to be biggest driver of our economic prowess, said PM Modi.



The Prime Minister also said that reforms have improved our economic performance.“India performing better than predictions and peers.” Global economy grew 35% in 10 years, but Indian economy grew 90% and this sustained growth will continue, PM Modi said at the summit.

