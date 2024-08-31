Conservative Beer Company Rakes In Over $1 Million With Cans Featuring Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A conservative beer company has raked in more than a million dollars with limited edition cans paying homage to the Donald assassination bid . The collectible by 'Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer' features a sketch of the former President fist-pumping with blood streaked across his cheek and his message for followers to 'fight'.

“Our previous limited-edition Trump mugshot beer cans have fetched up to $1,000 per case on eBay, and I'm confident this latest release will become even more of a collector's item,” a press release on Friday quoted CEO Seth Weathers as saying.

The company started in mid-2023 revealed that its limited edition can has surpassed $1 million in sales over the past month-and-a-half. The limited-edition FIGHT six-pack will be available for purchase till September 15.

The company touts itself as selling '100% woke-free American beer' and has several other Trump or Republican-themed products on sale - including“Make Beer Great Again” Trump limited edition t-shirts, swimsuits, 'Real Women of America' calendars and more.

Investigators who have conducted nearly 1,000 interviews do not yet have a motive for why 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump during a July campaign rally but they believe that he conducted“extensive attack planning”. The FBI has confirmed that Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet during the attack. Crooks, who was positioned on the roof of a nearby building, fired eight shots before being killed by a Secret Service counter sniper.

Trump has heaped blame President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the assassination attempt. The Republican presidential nominee claimed (without evidence) earlier this week that the duo had made it difficult for the secret service to protect him.

“When this happened, people would ask, whose fault is it?” Trump told McGraw.“I think to a certain extent it's Biden's fault and Harris's fault. And I'm the opponent. They were weaponising government against me, they brought in the whole DoJ to try and get me, they weren't too interested in my health and safety. They were making it very difficult to have proper staffing in terms of Secret Service,” reports quoted him as saying on the television talkshow Dr Phil.

(With inputs from agencies)