Dubai Police Visit Students Injured In Illegal School Transport Accident

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 6:04 PM

Last updated: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 9:36 PM

The students who survived the horrific rollover accident that killed a 7-year-ol earlier this week received gifts and well-wishes from the Dubai Police.

The Dubai visited those who were still recovering at Al Jalila and Rashid Hospitals, as well as those who were already in their homes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authorities on Saturday shared photos of their visit, saying they wished the students speedy recovery and hoped they could return to their studies soon.

Officers, led by Lt-Col Rashid Mohammed Salem, director of Lahbab Police Station, handed them flowers and gifts, too.

According to the Dubai Police, the accident happened along Hatta-Lahbab Road on Tuesday, resulting in the death of one student and the injury of 11 others, including the driver.

“Initial information suggests that the accident was caused by excessive speed, negligence, and lack of attention by the driver, leading to a loss of control over the vehicle, which veered suddenly, collided with a metal barrier, and overturned in the sandy area off the road,” the authorities added.

A police source earlier told Khaleej Times the 12 passengers - all Asians - were packed into a car, which is a gross violation of the passenger limit and a punishable offence in the UAE.

In a separate interview, one of the surviving students named S.T. – who was in the car – recounted to Khaleej Times what happened.

“It happened so quickly. The car hit the iron barrier and overturned maybe two or three times. The glass broke and sand got in. I closed my eyes and prayed for the car to stop rolling,” shared the young Bangladeshi student.

S.T. said the accident occurred close to a construction site.“Labourers came running; they helped to turn the car over and saw the boy had been trapped under it. Everyone immediately started reciting duas.”

She and 11 others were crammed into the 7-seater SUV that a group of parents hired to ferry the students to their schools in Garhoud from their respective homes near Madam area in Sharjah.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Student dies, 11 injured after vehicle rolls over on highway

Dubai: Student killed in rollover accident was just 7

Student killed in Dubai crash: Why illegal transport could prove deadly for children