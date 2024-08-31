Ruhullah Demands ECI Explanation For 'Overnight' Police Transfers In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, sought an explanation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday on the 'overnight transfers' of a few top officers ahead of the Assembly in J&K.

Addressing a press at the NC head office, Nawai Subh here, Ruhullah said, the overnight transfers of Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) particularly in Baramulla forced him and that of his party colleagues to smell a rat.

The move, according to the NC leader, may have been taken to 'influence' the administrative structure in favor of a particular party in the upcoming general assembly elections in J&K.

“We requested the ECI team to ensure that the elections would be held in a free and fair manner when they first came, since the democratic process was going to take place following some harsh decisions that seriously damaged the democracy and its functioning in J&K,” Ruhullah said, adding,“I believe these transfers are intended to fiddle with the administrative setup.”

The poll body, he said, must ensure that all political parties in J&K have a level playing field and there shouldn't be any attempts to 'skew' the administrative structure to a particular political party or their 'proxies'.

“Although the Model Code of Conduct is in effect in J&K, we fail to understand what prompted the ECI to order these transfers particularly in Baramulla where the previous district police chief was posted only ten days ago. Our apprehensions are valid and we want an explanation from the ECI in this direction,” he said, adding, was this done at the behest or request of a particular party.

“I hope the police officials who were transferred would abide by the law and discharge their duties with utmost sincerity,” he said.



Ruhullah said that NC is committed to restore 'Greater Autonomy' in J&K and that restoration of Article 370 will be the first step in this direction.

Taking aim at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti for not really having the solution to the Kashmir problem, he said, only the National Conference has a workable solution to the vexed issue, which is Greater Autonomy.

“We shall fight to bring democracy back to J&K. Our first attempt will be to adopt a resolution against the August 5, 2019 decision during the Legislative Assembly's first session. Our agenda is clear, and we also want the Kashmir issue to be resolved,” he said, adding that PDP should come up with a roadmap and explain what solution they actually have.

Ruhullah also urged the government to consider placing examination centers for students appearing in Service Selection Board exams in close proximity to their residences, to avoid any issues with boarding, housing, or transportation, and to give the students ample time to prepare.

