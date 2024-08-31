Eight Injured As Russian Army Hits Residential Building In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region, leaving four people injured. An apartment building caught fire after the explosion.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who broke the news via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At 14:55, the invaders attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova. A house is on fire there. As per tentative reports, four people were injured," the report says.

According to the official, some residents may remain under the rubble.

As per an update, eight people were injured at the site.

As reported earlier, three were wounded as Russia shelled a village in Kharkiv region.