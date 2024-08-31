US Amb: Kuwait Security Very High Amidst Mounting Regional Tensions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Arwa Al-Bloushi

KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- United States Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Sasahara asserted that Kuwaitآ's security amidst mounting regional tensions remains "very high," as the US and Kuwait share a good arrangement brought about by constant communication, flow of information, and solid security architecture.

The Ambassador made this statement at a roundtable discussion organized by the embassy and attended by various news outlets including Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

When asked about military cooperation between the two nations, Ambassador Sasahara recalled the history of US-Kuwait military relations, mentioning notable events including the liberation, and US designation of Kuwait as a major non-NATO ally in 2004.

She spoke of the American-Kuwaiti Joint Military Commission (JMC), billing it a concrete indication of the level of commitment between the two.

A high-level delegation flew from Washington D.C. to sit in bilateral meetings with top Kuwaiti defense officials where the two sides debriefed on key issues, went over security architecture, and discussed deepening partnerships, relayed the Ambassador.

She also highlighted the active role of the senior military attache within the embassy, saying they are constantly engaging in dialogue with the defense ministry as the US values the opinions and perspectives of its Kuwaiti partners.

On the situation in Gaza Strip, Ambassador Sasahara stated that ceasefire talks in Cairo and Doha are a testament to US commitment to getting to a ceasefire agreement, assuring that "we will not leave any stone unturned, we will work round the clock to reach that ceasefire."

The Ambassador said that this is to ensure that humanitarian assistance can come in, Palestinians can return home, and international reconstruction effort can take place, paving the way to a viable credible path to the two-state solution and ultimately to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

She indicated that Kuwait was one of the first to extend a humanitarian assistance airbridge to Palestinians since October 7, describing Kuwaitآ's humanitarian efforts as critical and clarifying that coordination and cooperation are crucial to ensure that assistance arrives to people in Palestine.

Moreover, the Ambassador added that the US prioritizes stability in the gulf region, citing the situation in the Red Sea and the targeting of container ships, warning that this is increasing economic difficulties and causing widespread ramifications.

She underscored freedom of navigation as a core fundamental doctrine to the US, insisting that shipping lanes need to be kept open to allow for safe commercial activity.

When asked about targeting militants in Iraq, she said that the US strike was in self-defense driven by credible information, affirmed that the US will continue to take appropriate measures, and remain in state of high alert as this tumultuous time requires quick reactions to any contingencies.

On the impact of upcoming presidential elections in the US on foreign policy, Ambassador Sasahara disclosed that while some policies are susceptible to change, a certain bedrock of policies remains unchanged.

There are basic core values that the United States will continue to follow no matter who is in the White House, she commented, saying that the longstanding relations with shared values, concerns and directions will maintain the same course.

When considering Kuwait, Ambassador Sasahara reflected "the depth and breadth of military cooperation that we currently have with government of Kuwait, and the direction that His Highness the Amir is looking at, these are all common values, and a common direction forward."

As to conversing about investment opportunities, the Ambassador noted the opportunities for American businesses in basic infrastructure, whether roads or power generation. She also delved into opportunities in healthcare and the exchange of nursing and surgical teams.

Ambassador Sasahara said that the embassyآ's foreign commercial service attache took up to 22 Kuwaiti businesspeople to Select USA, an enormous convention in Maryland where people from various countries come to explore business opportunities and become familiar with the benefits as well as rules and regulations.

She also spoke of the Houston offshore technology conference, where a number of Kuwaiti officials went to look into high tech drilling services that have the potential of increasing oil output.

The Ambassador also took the time to speak of opportunities for Kuwaiti students pursuing their studies in the States, citing a number of programs including "take a step" program aiming to encourage students to explore their options, as well as "you are Kuwaitآ's future" program that has provided students with world class education.

As for measures taken to facilitate procedures for students, the Ambassador pointed to education advisors within the embassyآ's public affairs department saying that they want to ensure a smooth sailing process for students, for them to get a chance to settle in and enjoy the experience.

Ambassador Sasahara said that they are looking forward to building on already strong ties as well as considering new projects and opportunities in new areas whether in cybersecurity or Artificial Intelligence. (end)

