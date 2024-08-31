Brighton Hold Arsenal To 1-1 Draw In Premier League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Brighton held Arsenal to 1-1 draw on Saturday in the third round of in London.

Arsenal controlled the first half and scored in the 38nd minute by their German striker Kai Havertz.

Brighton could score the equalizer in 58th minute through the Brazilian striker Joao Pedro, helping his team to share temporarily the league's top with Arsenal with seven points.

Later in the day, some matches are played in the same competition. (end)

