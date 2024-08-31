Brighton Hold Arsenal To 1-1 Draw In Premier League
LONDON, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Brighton held Arsenal to 1-1 draw on Saturday in the third round of Premier League in London.
Arsenal controlled the first half and scored in the 38nd minute by their German striker Kai Havertz.
Brighton could score the equalizer in 58th minute through the Brazilian striker Joao Pedro, helping his team to share temporarily the league's top with Arsenal with seven points.
