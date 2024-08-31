عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brighton Hold Arsenal To 1-1 Draw In Premier League


8/31/2024 3:05:37 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Brighton held Arsenal to 1-1 draw on Saturday in the third round of Premier League in London.
Arsenal controlled the first half and scored in the 38nd minute by their German striker Kai Havertz.
Brighton could score the equalizer in 58th minute through the Brazilian striker Joao Pedro, helping his team to share temporarily the league's top with Arsenal with seven points.
Later in the day, some matches are played in the same competition. (end)
mrn


MENAFN31082024000071011013ID1108622624


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search